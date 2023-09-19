Left Menu

Andhra HC adjourns bail plea of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to Sep 21

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to September 21.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail petition of former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu to September 21. TDP Legal team filed an interim bail petition at the High Court.

TDP legal counsel supreme Siddarth Luthra made his arguments virtually. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody on September 10 for 14 days, till September 23, by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

TDP on Sunday raised the issue of N Chandrababu Naidu's arrest by the Andhra Pradesh government at the all-party meeting here which led to a heated argument between the TDP and YSR Congress, sources said. According to the sources, Ram Mohan Naidu from TDP has demanded the intervention of the Central government in Chandrababu's arrest and protection of democracy in the state.

Telugu Desam Party MPs protested near the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises here on Monday against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and party president N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking to ANI, Lok Sabha member Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the party will "definitely raise" the TDP chief's arrest during the special session of the Parliament.

The case in which Naidu is arrested pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3300 crore, as per the officials. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

