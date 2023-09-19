NHPC board approves appointment of Raj Kumar Chaudhary as Director

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC's board on Tuesday approved the appointment of Raj Kumar Chaudhary as its Director (Technical). ''Ministry of Power on September 18, 2023, has appointed Raj Kumar Chaudhary to the post of Director (Technical), NHPC Ltd, for a period with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post till the date of his superannuation i.e. June 30, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is the earlier,'' a BSE filing said.

The Board of Directors on September 19, 2023, has approved the appointment of Chaudhary as Director (Technical) of NHPC Ltd from September 18, 2023 -- the date of assumption of charge of the post of Director (Technical). Chaudhary is a graduate in Civil Engineering from BIT (Sindri) and has also done Advance Diploma in Management. He joined NHPC in 1989 as a Probationary Executive (Civil) at the Koel Karo plant in Jharkhand.

Chaudhary has worked in various positions in the Cost engineering department, Design and engineering department and four Construction Projects of NHPC -- Koel Karo, Kalpong, Teesta-V and Subansiri Lower, and two construction projects in Bhutan -- Mangdechhu and Punatsangchhu-II. He possesses experience in all aspects of the development of a hydro-project, from concept to commissioning, and has contributed to the development of hydropower in India and Bhutan. Chaudhary worked on the Kalpong project -- from conception to commissioning the project 16 months ahead of the schedule. It was a remarkable achievement for NHPC as the project was located in a remote island of Andaman & Nicobar.

