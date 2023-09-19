Left Menu

Tripura govt decides to continue MSSSKA-5.0 till October 3

The Tripura government on Tuesday decided to continue Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob, Sustho Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA)-5.0 throughout till October 3. 

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:30 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government on Tuesday decided to continue Mukhyamantri Sustho Shaishob, Sustho Kaishore Abhiyan (MSSSKA)-5.0 throughout till October 3. Earlier in a high-level official meeting, it was tentatively decided to implement MSSSKA-5.0 from September 11- 25 across all eight districts in Tripura through a mixed approach at all institutions and Community-based door-to-door visits.

The objective of MSSSKA-5.0 is to ensure uninterrupted access to drug and nutrition supplements for children and adolescents in the age group between 0-19 years at their doorstep. The state government has initiated this program and hoping to touch all eight districts of the state leaving no deserving person or kids untouched, said officials. (ANI)

