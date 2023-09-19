Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UN General Assembly: Russian occupier must return to own land
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that Russia was trying to manipulate global food shortages to win international recognition of land it grabbed from Kyiv. "Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that Russia was trying to manipulate global food shortages to win international recognition of land it grabbed from Kyiv. In his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022, Zelenskiy criticized Moscow for what he said was an "attempt to weaponize (a) food shortage on (the) global market in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of captured territories."
He accused Russia of committing genocide by kidnapping Ukrainian children and said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit. "Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said. "The occupier must return to his own land."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNGA
- U.N. General Assembly
- Ukraine
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
- Russian
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Russian air strikes hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine
Swimming sets 'strict' rules for individual Russians to return to competition before Paris Olympics
Russian defence minister says Ukraine's counteroffensive is unsuccessful on every front
Russian defence minister says Ukraine's counteroffensive is unsuccessful on every front
Ukrainian parliament approves defence minister's dismissal