Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells UN General Assembly: Russian occupier must return to own land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that Russia was trying to manipulate global food shortages to win international recognition of land it grabbed from Kyiv. "Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 20-09-2023 00:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:57 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told world leaders gathered at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that Russia was trying to manipulate global food shortages to win international recognition of land it grabbed from Kyiv. In his first in-person appearance at the annual UNGA since Russia invaded his country in 2022, Zelenskiy criticized Moscow for what he said was an "attempt to weaponize (a) food shortage on (the) global market in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of captured territories."

He accused Russia of committing genocide by kidnapping Ukrainian children and said Kyiv was working on preparing a global peace summit. "Ukraine is doing everything to ensure that after the Russian aggression, no one in the world would dare to attack any nation," Zelenskiy said. "The occupier must return to his own land."

