Left Menu

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO makes efforts to communicate with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, finds no signal

ISRO has made efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition, but as of now, no signals have been received from them. However, ISRO said it would continue efforts to establish contact.

ANI | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:35 IST
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO makes efforts to communicate with Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, finds no signal
Chandrayaan-3 (Photo: ISRO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has made efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition, but as of now, no signals have been received from them. However, ISRO said it would continue efforts to establish contact. Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," said ISRO in a statement posted on 'X'.

Earlier, a Bhubaneswar-based space scientist Suvendu Patnayak explained, “The Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully and it worked for almost 14 days. It was designed to work for 14 days (on the moon). Its life period was only 14 days because the moon's temperature falls down to (-) 250 degrees during the (lunar) nighttime. So it worked during the sun hours or daytime and during that, it had already given all the data (it was supposed to).” Patnayak recently superannuated as the deputy director of Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar.

“It is very difficult for few electronic components to work in such a huge range of temperature. So it was expected it would not work after 14 days…But a few scientists are very hopeful that it may work again. So if it works again, it will be a boon for us and we will perform the same experiments again and again,” Patnayak added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023