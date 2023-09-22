Congress party makes appointments to some key positions

Gearing up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed several party leaders to key positions in the party organisation on Friday. While Kiranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Chairman of Kisan Congress, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee; Kachru Yadav has been appointed as the Chairman of SC Department in Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri Kiranjit Singh Sandhu as Chairman of Kisan Congress, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a press release issued by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Shri Kachru Yadav as Chairman of SC Department, Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, with immediate effect," another press release stated.

The Congress party president has also appointed Chairmen of Fishermen Congress in four states which include Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Tamil Nadu and Tripura. Kadiri Jagannadham has been appointed by Kharge as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Congress, Martand Nakhwa has been appointed for Maharashtra Fishermen Congress, J Jorthan Joseph for Tamil Nadu Fishermen Congress and Rakesh Das for Tripura Fishermen Congress.

"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Chairmen of Fishermen Congress in the following states, with immediate effect," another release stated listing out the names of the Chairmen of Fishermen Congress of the four states. The Congress party is preparing for the five state assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year which will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have huddled up to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls. (ANI)

