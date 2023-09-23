J-K: Annual Harmukh Gangabal Yatra begins from Ganderbal 

The Annual Gangabal yatra, organized by Harmukh Ganga Gangabal Trust, began on Friday from the Narang base camp in the Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Ganderbal district, Shyambir and the Superintendent of Police flagged off the yatra in the district.

The yatra is to reach the Gangabal Lake, also known as Haramukh Ganga, situated at the foot of Mount Haramukh, having an altitude of 14,500 ft. above sea level. A special Puja was held at the base camp before heading towards the Gangabal Lake.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government and the army have provided all the necessary arrangements for the devotees. The Harmukh-Gangabal lake is considered as an abode of Lord Shiva by Kashmiri Pandits.

It is an important pilgrim spot for Kashmiri Pandits as it is believed that people in ancient times used to immerse the ashes of their loved ones in Gangabal Lake. (ANI)

