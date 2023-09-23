Left Menu

14 rescued, 4 injured in Mumbai's shopping mall fire incident

As many as 14 people were rescued, out of which four people have burn injuries, from a shopping mall in Mumbai, where a fire broke out on Friday afternoon, officials said. 

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 07:04 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 07:04 IST
Visuals from the site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per Mumbai Fire Services, the injured persons were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The blaze broke out in Heera Panna shopping mall in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area at 3.15 pm on Friday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 12 fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately, to douse the level three fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

