1 held for duping Dwarka man of Rs 32 lakh in online fraud

An accused from Bihar's Muzaffarpur was arrested by the Dwarka Cyber Police for allegedly duping Rs 32 lakh from a man, an official said on Saturday. According to DCP Dwarka, on April 12, a complaint was received at Police Station Cyber Dwarka, wherein the complainant alleged that he was contacted through Telegram App and asked to join the part time job in which he has to like and share online channels. By doing so, the complainant got the commission for promoting the channels.

After gaining the faith of the complainant, they asked the complainant to invest in the packages of the online 'like and share' and assured him that they would provide him high returns. In this way, the complainant has invested a sum of Rs 32 lakh in various accounts through multiple transactions. After that, the fraudsters switched off their mobile phones and did not return the money or high returns to the complainant, the police added. As per the statement of the complainant, a case under Section 420/120B/34 IPC was registered at Cyber Police Station Dwarka, and an investigation was taken up, they said.

During the investigation, the details of the beneficiary bank accounts were obtained. The details of the mobile number of the alleged person were obtained and analyzed, police said. On the basis of technical and manual surveillance, the accused person was located in Bihar. The accused person was found working in a hotel as a manager, and the fraudster/suspect named Saurabh Resident of Sahibganj, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested in the case, they said.

The cheated amount of Rs 5 lakh out of 32 lakhs was credited to a bank account operated under the name of Om Sai Traders by accused Saurabh, they added. On detailed interrogation, the alleged person disclosed that they offered the complainant a part time job of liking and sharing the online channels on Youtube and asked them to invest small amount of money in advance, and after that, they would return the complainant's invested money along with a small amount as a commission. After gaining the faith of the complainant, they asked the complainant to invest large amounts, and after that, they neither returned the money nor the commission.(ANI)

