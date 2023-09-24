BJP leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya claims Jan Aakrosh in MP is against treachery of Congressmen

Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has taken a jibe at the Congress party and has claimed that Jan Aakrosh in Madhya Pradesh is against the treachery of Congressmen. Pawaiya made the remark while talking to the reporters in Gwalior district on Saturday.

"Congress has started the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in order to copy and after getting frustrated by the success of our Jan Ashirwad Yatras. We came out on the streets to seek the blessings of the public for whatever we have done in the last 18 years for the welfare of the public. We folded hands and the public showered flowers on us. Now, Congress has named its Yatra as Jan Aakrosh. Against whom is the Jan Aakrosh (Public anger) in Madhya Pradesh? It is against the treachery of the Congressmen," Pawaiya said. There is anger against the insult of Sanatan culture and Sanatan Dharma by the Congressmen, the BJP leader said. He also advised the Congress to change the name of its Jan Aakrosh Yatra to Apology Yatra. The Congress should apologise to 95 percent Sanatanis of the state, whose sentiments have been trampled.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's unparliamentary remarks on BSP MP Danish Ali in Parliament, Pawaiya said, "Defense Minister Rajnath Singh himself has expressed regret in this matter. The central leadership of BJP has also issued a notice to that MP and has sought a reply from him." BJP has never been a supporter of this kind of language. This tradition can never be accepted in the Parliament. The party is going to take appropriate action against them, the process is being completed, he added.

Pawaiya further claimed to win 150 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. He was saying on the basis of the support they received in Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Notably, the state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

