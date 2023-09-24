Left Menu

Odisha: Landslide disrupts train services in Koraput, restoration work underway

Train movement between Koraput and Rayagada was disrupted due to a landslide triggered on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 18:11 IST
Landslide disrupts train movement between Koraput and Rayagada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services of several trains were cancelled or diverted in Odisha after a landslide caused damage to railway track in Koraput on Sunday. Train movement between Koraput and Rayagada was disrupted as huge chunks of mud and boulders rolled onto the track due to landslide that was reported in the early hours today.

According to Railway officials, restoration work has been taken up and efforts are on to resume the disrupted services. As per a press release by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Visakhapatnam a total of six trains - Jagdalpur Intercity Express (18107), Rourkela Intercity Express (18108), Hirakhand Express (18447), Hirakhand Express (18448), Kirandul Express (18514) and Visakhapatnam Express (18513) were cancelled while Visakhapatnam Special (08552), Kirandul Special (08551), Samaleswari Express (18006) and Samaleswari Express (18005) were diverted after the incident.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

