Left Menu

Updater Services IPO subscribed 6 pc on Day 1 of offer

The Initial Public Offering IPO of integrated facilities management company Updater Services received 6 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday. Updater Services has raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors.The initial share sale, with a price band of Rs 280-300 per share, will be open for public subscription till September 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 18:12 IST
Updater Services IPO subscribed 6 pc on Day 1 of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of integrated facilities management company Updater Services received 6 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday. The initial share sale received bids for 6,94,650 shares against 1,19,99,999 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 29 per cent while the quota for non-institutional investors got 1 per cent subscription. The Rs 640-crore IPO has a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 80 lakh equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders. Updater Services has raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors.

The initial share sale, with a price band of Rs 280-300 per share, will be open for public subscription till September 27. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, funding working capital requirements, pursuing inorganic initiatives, and general corporate purposes. The company offers integrated facilities management services and business support services to its clients. It caters to customer segments across sectors such as FMCG, manufacturing and engineering, BFSI, healthcare, IT/ITes, automobiles, logistics and warehousing, airports, ports, infrastructure, and retail. IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023