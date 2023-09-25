Jaishankar meets UNGA President Dennis Francis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis here on Monday.
The minister began his nine-day visit to the US on Friday last week, primarily to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and to host a special event on Global South.
Jaishankar met Francis at the UN headquarters and thanked him for his presence at the special ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ side event Jaishankar hosted in New York on Saturday last on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.
He is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later on Monday.
On Sunday, Jaishankar held a series of separate bilateral meetings with his global counterparts, including from Mexico, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Armenia, on the sidelines of the high-level UN General Assembly session here, exchanging views on reforming multilateralism and cooperation in G20.
