AAP accuses Karnataka govt of betraying people by denying permission for Bengaluru bandh

Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of betraying the people of the state by denying permission for the Bengaluru bandh called on September 26 by farmers' groups and several Pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh was called to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru Police officials said that the bandh in the city would not be allowed and this has been communicated to the organisers.

"The state government has betrayed the people of the state by denying permission for the Bengaluru bandh at the last minute. It is sad that the government has denied permission to fight for our people's drinking water and life," Jagadish V Sadam, AAP state media convenor He alleged that the state government is releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by ignoring the state interest.

"Bangalore Bandh has been called to prevent this. More than 150 organizations are supporting. Schools, private bus, Ola, Uber, taxi, auto, goods vehicle, APMC market, hotels, restaurants, mall, multiplexes, shops, industries voluntarily supported the bandh. But the state government is betraying the state by not allowing the bandh," Sadam said. (ANI)

