Left Menu

AAP accuses Karnataka govt of betraying people by denying permission for Bengaluru bandh

Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of betraying the people of the state by denying permission for the Bengaluru bandh called on September 26 by farmers' groups and several Pro-Kannada organisations.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:33 IST
AAP accuses Karnataka govt of betraying people by denying permission for Bengaluru bandh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the Congress-led state government of betraying the people of the state by denying permission for the Bengaluru bandh called on September 26 by farmers' groups and several Pro-Kannada organisations. The bandh was called to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Bengaluru Police officials said that the bandh in the city would not be allowed and this has been communicated to the organisers.

"The state government has betrayed the people of the state by denying permission for the Bengaluru bandh at the last minute. It is sad that the government has denied permission to fight for our people's drinking water and life," Jagadish V Sadam, AAP state media convenor He alleged that the state government is releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by ignoring the state interest.

"Bangalore Bandh has been called to prevent this. More than 150 organizations are supporting. Schools, private bus, Ola, Uber, taxi, auto, goods vehicle, APMC market, hotels, restaurants, mall, multiplexes, shops, industries voluntarily supported the bandh. But the state government is betraying the state by not allowing the bandh," Sadam said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023