Minor fire halts production at Pegatron India factory near Chennai

A minor fire at a factory of Taiwanese electronics component maker Pegatron India Private Limited near here has led to a temporary halt in production, official sources said on Monday.

There were no casualties, the sources said.

Initial investigations revealed a short circuit as the cause of the fire at the factory in Mahindra World City, located about 60 kilometres south of Chennai.

''We got a call around 9 pm on Sunday. Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 3 am on September 25,'' a senior Fire and Rescue Services official told PTI.

''There were no casualties. Machineries have been affected due to the incident and the company has temporarily suspended production,'' the official added.

In response to an email by PTI, Pegatron India said there was a ''spark incident'' on Sunday evening and its cause is under investigation by relevant authorities.

Another industry source confirmed the incident and said it was ''minor''.

In a statement, Pegatron India said the ''spark incident'' occurred on Sunday evening and it is ''currently under control''.

''There are no injuries, no casualties or damage to other assets,'' the company said.

''The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by relevant authorities and the incident does not have significant financial or operational impact to Pegatron Corporation,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)