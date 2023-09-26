Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy and Russia's Zarubezhneft

Egypt awarded on Tuesday four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Italy's Eni, BP , QatarEnergy, and Russia's Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said.

Eni would take two blocks by itself and a third in a coalition with BP and QatarEnergy, while Zarubezhneft was also awarded a block.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)