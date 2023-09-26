Evidence against Tahawwur Rana will be presented tomorrow before court: Special public prosecutor 

The court registration process of the fourth supplementary chargesheet in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack could not be completed today. The evidence against Tahawwur Rana will now be presented tomorrow before the court. Ujjwal Nikam, special public prosecutor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case said, "The court registration process could not be completed today. Tomorrow we will present the evidence against Tahawwur Rana before the court and request to issue a non-bailable warrant against him."

Ujjwal Nikam further said that the Indian government has demanded extradition of Tahawwur Rana from America. He said, "Tahawwur committed the crime on American soil. Due to the extradition treaty between India and America, there will not be any difficulty in the extradition of Rana to India. The argument given by Tahawwur Rana in the California court will not hold in the court."

Mumbai police's crime branch has filed the fourth supplementary chargesheet in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Monday. The crime branch has named Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana in the 405-page chargesheet. Rana is accused of being an operative of ISI and Lashkar-e-Taiba. In the chargesheet, Rana is accused of supporting the 26/11 attacks' mastermind David Coleman Headley, who conducted the recce of the Mumbai attacks.

Rana had stayed in a hotel in Mumbai for 10 days before the terrorist attack, the crime branch has submitted a copy of Rana's passport in the charge sheet which Rana had submitted while staying in the hotel. Rana had booked a hotel room in his name from November 11 to November 21, 2008. The hotel stay receipts and other evidence that the police received from the hotel, have been filed in the charge sheet. Tahawwur Rana is currently lodged in jail in the United States in the case of the murder of a journalist. In May this year a US Court had ordered his extradition to India.

The court said that Rana had been charged in India with criminal conspiracy, committing terrorist acts and murder - all of which are extraditable offences as per the treaty between US and India. However, in August, a stay was ordered on his extradition to face trial in India for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. (ANI)

