Man hangs self at home in HP's Bilaspur

A man allegedly hanged himself in his house in Himachals Bilaspur, a month after his wife killed herself jumping into a water body, police said on Tuesday. Anuj Khajuria was found hanging in his house in Diara Sector near Chetna Chowk of Bilaspur city on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:38 IST
A man allegedly hanged himself in his house in Himachal's Bilaspur, a month after his wife killed herself jumping into a water body, police said on Tuesday. Anuj Khajuria was found hanging in his house in Diara Sector near Chetna Chowk of Bilaspur city on Tuesday, police said. DSP Headquarters Madan Dhiman said the body was sent for post mortem and the incident is being investigated to ascertain the cause of the death.

