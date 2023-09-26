Yogi govt names women beat officers as Shakti Didis in Uttar Pradesh

The new phase of the 'Mission Shakti' campaign is set to begin from day one of the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and at the centre of this phase will be 'Shakti Didis', also known as female beat officers. In line with the vision of CM Yogi to ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of women in the state, the Shakti Didis, accompanied by local personnel from various departments including Health, Revenue, Women and Child Development, will see to it that no eligible women are deprived of the benefits of schemes meant for them.

In this phase of the campaign, information about managing women's safety and assistance in emergencies will be provided, and there will also be opportunities to connect with various welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, Shakti Didi along with Asha workers, ANM, Rojgar Sevak, Lekhpal, Anganwadi workers etc. will communicate with the women in the village on a fixed day every week.

While the female beat officers will inform the women about the measures taken by the Chief Minister to ensure their safety, they will also make them aware of the helpline services like 112, 108, 1090, and 181 which are useful in emergency situations. They will also identify eligible women who have been excluded from various departmental schemes until now and help them benefit from these schemes. The 'Shakti Didi Project' related to the new phase of Mission Shakti has been inaugurated. To operationalize this project, a one-day training program for police officers/employees of 07 commissionerates and 68 districts of the state was organized from September 5 to 21. These trained officers/employees will serve as master trainers in their respective commissionerates/districts to train female Beat Police Officers (Shakti Didi). Following this, the formal campaign will begin from Navaratri.

It should be noted that the female beat officers will be conducting activities in the female beat areas, such as organizing chaupal, connecting women through WhatsApp, and providing information about various helpline numbers, women's help desks and government welfare schemes. Additionally, the police, deployed in plain clothes, are taking action against those involved in public harassment in public places, and counselling is also being provided to victims of sexual crimes as needed. (ANI)

