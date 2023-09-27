US Senate poised to advance temporary government funding bill
Updated: 27-09-2023 03:36 IST
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday secured the votes needed to limit debate on advancing a temporary government funding bill that aims to avoid a partial government shutdown on Sunday.
Voting was continuing on this first procedural move.
