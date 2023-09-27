MCEME Secunderabad organizes seminar on 'Artificial Intelligence for Military Applications'

The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) under the Army Training Command, organised a seminar focusing on 'Artificial Intelligence for Military Applications'. The seminar was held over two days on Sept 25-26, 2023, at MCEME, Secunderabad aimed at innovative exploitation of Artificial Intelligence for meeting the present and future challenges of the Indian Defence forces.

The seminar was presided over by Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, Director General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME delivered the Keynote Address for the seminar. "He complimented the Commandant, MCEME and the College in organising such a relevant seminar. Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME welcomed all the participants and delivered the Inaugural Address focusing on multifarious applications of Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain for Maintenance and Sustenance of the Military Equipment, Autonomous Systems, Svl, Data Analytics, etc," an official statement issued by Defence PRO said.

He further emphasized the need to harness other niche Techs like Big Data, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Drone Tech etc. to develop and maintain a technological edge over the adversary. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Telangana Govt highlighted the state government's perspective, initiatives, ecosystem and policies on the development and proliferation of Artificial Intelligence for civilian Defence applications.

"Participants, including industry representatives from all over India, distinguished officers from Tri-Services Organisation and representatives from different PSUs engaged in fruitful and collaborative discussions through physical attendance and video conferencing," the statement said. "Structured across three sessions, the seminar facilitated in-depth presentations on use cases of Predictive Maintenance, Autonomous Systems and Data Analytics for military use. This information-rich exchange focused on a comprehensive understanding of the respective strengths of the academia, industry, startups, and Government bodies towards finding AI-based solutions for National Military applications of the armed forces wherein this key technology can be utilised," it added.

The sessions featured presentations by Academia, military, startups and industry experts, focusing on niche technological domains and innovative solutions tailored to address specific challenges of the Armed Forces. The seminar also comprised a product and equipment display showcasing cutting-edge technological advancements with huge potential for military applications. The collaborative exchange underscored the successful alignment of industry, academia, and Defence sectors in pursuit of cohesive solutions to the complex challenges, statement mentioned.

Major General Ajay Sharma delivered the vote of thanks acknowledging the immense contribution of the eminent panelists, speakers and participants online and offline and their efforts in making the seminar a great success. (ANI)

