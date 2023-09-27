Drug supplier Kailash Rajput's brother Kamal held by Mumbai Crime Branch in Vasai
The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Kamal Rajput who is the brother of drug lord Kailash Rajput.
The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Kamal Rajput, the brother of Indian drug supplier Kailash Rajput. A lookout circular notice was issued for Kamal, after which he was arrested from Vasai and produced in the court, said Mumbai police.
Kamal was arrested on Tuesday and has been sent to police custody till September 30, police said. According to police, Kamal was overseeing the drug business of Kailash in India.
Earlier in May, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell arrested Ali Asghar Parvez Shirazi, who is a close aide of Kailash Rajput, a major supplier of drugs in India, from Mumbai airport. The police further said that the accused, Ali Asghar Shirazi, was trying to flee from Mumbai to Dubai.
Mumbai Police has six cases registered against the accused and the police were on the lookout for the accused. The AEC had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against close associates of Rajput, including Shirazi, who has now been arrested following a two-month chase. (ANI)
