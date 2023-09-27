Left Menu

Sai Silks stock climbs 4 pc in market debut

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 11:18 IST
Sai Silks stock climbs 4 pc in market debut
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd made its market debut with a 4 per cent jump against the issue price of Rs 222 on Wednesday.

The stock listed at Rs 230.10, a gain of 3.64 per cent on the BSE. It further climbed 9.84 per cent to Rs 243.85 later in the trade.

On the NSE, it began the trade at Rs 231, up 4 per cent from the issue price.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,719.13 crore in morning deals.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) was subscribed 4.40 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The Rs 1,201 crore-initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.70 crore equity shares.

Price range for the offer was Rs 210-222 a share.

The Hyderabad-based company was founded by Prasad Chalavadi, a techie turned entrepreneur in 2005.

It has four store formats -- Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall.

As of July 31, 2023, the company had a network of 54 stores in four major south Indian states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle Celebrates Ferdinand Berthier’s 220th Birthday

Google Doodle Celebrates Ferdinand Berthier’s 220th Birthday

 France
2
Health News Roundup: AbbVie's blood cancer combo therapy fails in late-stage study; Aid agency urges Johnson & Johnson to improve access to tuberculosis drug and more

Health News Roundup: AbbVie's blood cancer combo therapy fails in late-stage...

 Global
3
"My knee held up pretty well": Kane Williamson following WC warm-up match against Pakistan

"My knee held up pretty well": Kane Williamson following WC warm-up match ag...

 India
4
Microsoft's Generative AI Initiatives - A Vision to Transform Businesses

Microsoft's Generative AI Initiatives - A Vision to Transform Businesses

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring Urban Planning Through AI's Eyes

Empowering Your Children: A Guide to Fostering Self-Awareness

Exploring India's Diverse Histories: A Humanized Perspective

Study Like a Pro: Techniques for Effective Learning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023