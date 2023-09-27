Left Menu

Namibia bans poultry imports from South Africa due to bird flu

Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa following the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the neighbouring country. Another South African poultry producer, Astral Foods , said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about 220 million rand ($11.5 million). Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from South Africa.

Namibia has suspended imports of live poultry, birds and poultry products from South Africa following the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the neighbouring country. The suspension is in effect until further notice, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

South Africa is facing a major bird flu outbreak that poultry producer Quantum Foods said last week had killed about 2 million chickens. Another South African poultry producer, Astral Foods , said the total cost associated with the outbreak amounted to about 220 million rand ($11.5 million).

Namibia consumes an estimated 2,500 tons of chicken every month, relying on imports mainly from South Africa. ($1 = 19.1390 rand)

