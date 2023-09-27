UK broadband company TalkTalk to split into three, CEO to step down
Chief Executive Tristia Harrison will chair a new oversight board until the group legally splits on 1 March, 2024, when she will become a non-executive director of the wholesale company, TalkTalk said in a statement. There will be a limited number of redundancies as a result of the split, TalkTalk said. ($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
TalkTalk, a British broadband company owned by Toscafund, said on Wednesday it would split into three standalone companies focused on business-to-business wholesale telecoms services, consumer broadband and small businesses. Chief Executive Tristia Harrison will chair a new oversight board until the group legally splits on 1 March, 2024, when she will become a non-executive director of the wholesale company, TalkTalk said in a statement.
There will be a limited number of redundancies as a result of the split, TalkTalk said. The value-focused provider, which has 2.4 million residential customers, was listed until December 2020, when it was taken private by shareholder Toscafund, private equity owner Penta and founder Charles Dunstone in a 1.8 billion pound ($2.19 billion) deal. ($1 = 0.8228 pounds)
