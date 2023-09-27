Russia's Putin orders govt to stabilise retail fuel prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government to make sure retail fuel prices stabilise after a jump caused by an increase in exports.
Putin said the cabinet needed to act swiftly and that reviewing oil industry taxes was also an option.
