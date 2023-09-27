CBI registers preliminary enquiry to probe "irregularities" in construction of Delhi CM's residence; AAP reacts 

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the alleged irregularities in the construction and renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here, the CBI sources said. The BJP has alleged that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the "renovation" of Kejriwal's official residence - 6, Flagstaff Road - in the Civil Lines area of the city.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lambasted the BJP for the CBI's move. "The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in finishing off the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, there is only the AAP seeking votes on the basis of work done in the field of health and education. However, the BJP does not want the poor to receive the best education and healthcare services. This will lead to the defeat of the BJP's religion and caste-based politics," the AAP said in a statement.

"This was the reason why the country's best Education Minister, Manish Sisodia and best Health Minister, Satyendra Jain was put behind bars. Now, all the central agencies have been deployed to take on Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal. However, the blessings and love of Delhi's two crore people lie with CM Kejriwal. Till now, they (central government) have registered more than 50 cases against him. Nothing came out in any of them, nothing will come out in this either," the AAP said. Attacking the BJP, the AAP further added, "No matter how many investigations the BJP gets conducted against CM Kejriwal, he will continue to raise his voice for common men. He is ready to pay the price for making the country achieve the position of the world's number one nation".

Earlier this year, the Directorate of Vigilance issued show-cause notices to Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the alleged expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. In April, hundreds of BJP leaders and workers staged a massive demonstration against Kejriwal.

"It is questionable that a person who claims to be 'Kattar Imaandar' spends 45 crores rupees on the renovation of the official residence. He spent 11 cr on his wardrobe, obviously, questions will be raised," BJP leader Harish Khurana had said. (ANI)

