IT disruption paralyses Volkswagen's central infrastructure

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

An IT disruption paralysed the central infrastructure of the Volkswagen Group on Wednesday, a Volkswagen spokesperson confirmed to Reuters, as previously reported in Handelsblatt.

The cause and the dimension of the problem are currently unknown, according to the Handelsblatt report. The VW spokesperson had no immediate further comment.

Large parts of the IT infrastructure of the group and also the producing VW plants are said to have been affected, according to Handelsblatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

