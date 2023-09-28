Left Menu

J&K: 'Horse and Dog show' organised at Army Public School in Srinagar

"The event was attended by 600 APS students, their parents and equestrian enthusiasts. 25 APS children, 22 Army personnel, 6 Canines and 4 Horses presented a number of breathtaking stunts in the incredible display of skills and horsemanship along with unconditional human-canine bonhomie," said the release.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 09:26 IST
J&K: 'Horse and Dog show' organised at Army Public School in Srinagar
'Horse and Dog show' organised at APS, Srinagar (Image/ANI).
An impressive "Horse and Dog Show" under the aegis of the Chinar Corps was organised for the students and parents at the Army Public School (APS) in Badami Bagh Cantonment of Srinagar, stated an official release. According to the press release from the Public Relations Officer (Defence) Srinagar, the parents of APS students and other citizens were invited to witness the mega show organised by the Indian Army.

"The event was attended by 600 APS students, their parents and equestrian enthusiasts. 25 APS children, 22 Army personnel, 6 Canines and 4 Horses presented a number of breathtaking stunts in the incredible display of skills and horsemanship along with unconditional human-canine bonhomie," said the release. As per the release, the show motivated Kashmiri youths to win laurels in equestrian sports.

The Indian Army stands by its commitment to empower and encourage students and citizens by constructively engaging in multifarious activities, it said. Major General PBS Lamba, General Commanding Officer (GOC), Headquarters (HQ) 31 Sub Area presided over the show as chief guest and presented medals to the participants as a token of appreciation.

Equestrian is a broad term used to refer to sporting disciplines performed on horseback. Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh inaugurated the newly constructed Police station building in Doda district.

"DGP inaugurated the newly constructed Police Station building and SDPO office. Soon after the inauguration of these facilities, the DGP inspected the building infrastructure. He interacted with the officers and jawans of the Police Station. He also took stock of the functioning of the Police Station and checked the crime records," an official statement issued by J-K police said. DGP Dilbag Singh also directed for the speedy redressal of the public grievances/complaints and prompt police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency. (ANI)

