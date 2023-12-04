Left Menu

What to watch at COP28 on Monday

Central to the summit's outcome is how countries will word a final agreement on the future of fossil fuels, and dividing lines are becoming clear. Away from the main COP28 venue, Saudi Arabia will host a side event called Saudi Green Initiative to promote its clean energy plans.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-12-2023 02:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 02:30 IST
What to watch at COP28 on Monday
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Monday is finance day at COP28, which means more funding is likely to be announced for the climate cause. If that sounds familiar, that is because world leaders and the private sector have spent much of the first few days of this year's U.N. climate summit talking about boosting finance for climate action and disaster support.

With world leaders having left the conference in Dubai, expect the finance talk to be a little more detailed and the announcements a little less bold, with nitty-gritty discussions meant to improve financial plumbing but not necessarily grab headlines or photo ops. Central to the summit's outcome is how countries will word a final agreement on the future of fossil fuels, and dividing lines are becoming clear.

Away from the main COP28 venue, Saudi Arabia will host a side event called Saudi Green Initiative to promote its clean energy plans. The U.N. climate agency may also publish a new draft document showing what progress countries have made so far on the global stocktake - the painstaking process of agreeing a new plan to curb global warming.

The COP28 site could also experience more small, pop-up protests, as activists see the U.N.-led event as a rare chance to rally in the United Arab Emirates, where public protests are banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023