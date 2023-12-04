Kalpataru Projects International secures orders worth Rs 2,263 crore in India, overseas markets

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday announced bagging new orders worth Rs 2,263 crore in the domestic and overseas markets.

The company's transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders totalling Rs 1,564 crore in India and overseas markets, KPIL said in an exchange filing.

Water and buildings and factories businesses have bagged orders worth Rs 458 crore and 241 crore, respectively.

KPIL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,263 crore, the filing said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, ''These T&D orders have strengthened our order book in India, Latin America, Africa and Sweden. We continue to focus on strategic orders wins within our B&F and water business with a focus to improve our market presence and deliver sustainable growth in these businesses.'' The company's current order inflows stand at Rs 14,441 crore, he said.

''The T&D business continues to witness strong traction in terms of both order inflows and tender pipeline. We expect the T&D business to be significant growth driver for KPIL in coming years,'' Mohnot said.

Kalpataru Projects International Limited is one of the largest specialized EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil and gas pipelines, urban mobility (flyovers and metro rail), highways and airports.

KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has footprints in over 70 countries.

