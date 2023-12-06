US charges four Russian soldiers with war crimes -CNN
(Adds detail) WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) -
The United States has charged four Russian soldiers with war crimes carried out against an American citizen during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CNN reported on Wednesday. NBC News, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported earlier on Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to announce war crimes charges related to Ukraine at a news conference in Washington at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).
