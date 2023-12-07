"Agnipath scheme is a path-breaking manpower intake exercise": Army Chief Manoj Pande

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the introduction of the Agnipath scheme has been a path-breaking manpower intake and management methodology that will ensure induction of youthful profile and bring more technologically adapted and oriented soldiers into all ranks and files of the forces Addressing the convocation cum scroll presentation ceremony at the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune, General Manoj Pande said, "The scheme will also ensure that the best of the best are retained as core manpower at their end and the integration of Agniveers into the units and subunits is the key, as their assessments and retention in service are based entirely on merit."

Emphasizing the role of the officers in mentoring Agniveers, Gen Pande said, "You all are going to be important stakeholders at the grassroots in your units. I want you to provide professional leadership and mentorship as expected from a good sub-unit commander." Army Chief Manoj Pande also emphasised the utility of cutting-edge technology in the forces.

"Approach each task, not just as an engineer but as a problem solver and innovator. The technological progression in multiple domains today and the use of contemporary techniques and solutions in the realms of combat engineering must engage your attention," the Army chief said. Stressing the adoption of new age technology and that that focus should extend beyond the conventional methodology, the Army Chief said, "Our need is to be proficient in leveraging advanced technology such as drone surveys, augmented and virtual reality and its usage to enhance its ability to visualise and simulate project scenarios."

"Incorporate technologies like drones for surveys, virtual reality and 3D printing in the execution of combat engineering projects," he added. The Army Chief further said that the Indian Army has embarked on a path of transformation in the last year.

"The need for the transformation has accrued essential four key drivers, such as unprecedented trends in the geo-strategic landscape, the limitless potential of destruction technology, transforming the changing character of war and profound changes in the socio-economic situation," he said. "To address these imperatives to affect the changing design, we implemented a transformation roadmap a year ago," said the Army Chief, adding that good progress was necessary to ensure continued focus and impetus across all wide pillars of the transformation roadmap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)