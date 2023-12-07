Left Menu

Three wildlife poachers against whom prosecution complaint filed traded in leopard skin, says ED

The three alleged wildlife poachers against whom a prosecution complaint was filed in a special court here were involved in the trading of Leopard skin and wildlife organs, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:34 IST
Three wildlife poachers against whom prosecution complaint filed traded in leopard skin, says ED
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The three alleged wildlife poachers against whom a prosecution complaint was filed in a special court here were involved in the trading of Leopard skin and wildlife organs, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said on Thursday. The ED filed a prosecution complaint against Satyaban Sahu, Mahit Bhue and Souki Thethua under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the Court of the Hon'ble Sessions Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar.

As per officials, the ED's investigation revealed that the accused persons were allegedly involved in trading of Leopard skin and wildlife organs, articles, and trophies since long and one Leopard Skin, its 11 nails and four teeth valued at Rs 6.30 Lakh were identified as proceeds of crime. Taking to social media platform X, the ED said that the court took cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by ED in this case on December 4.

"ED has filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against 3 alleged wildlife poachers namely Satyaban Sahu, Mahit Bhue and Souki Thethua, in the Court of the Hon'ble Sessions Judge, Khurda at Bhubaneswar -cum-Special Court. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognizance of the PC on 04/12/2023," the ED said in a post on X. As per officials, ED investigation was initiated on the basis of the FIR and Chargesheet filed against the accused persons, by the Special Task Force, Crime Branch, Odisha under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

