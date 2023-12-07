Left Menu

International Gita Festival commences in Haryana's Kurukshetra

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the International Gita Festival here on Thursday. The festival began with the Saras and Crafts Fair, which featured artists and craftsmen from 24 states showcasing the cultural richness of their respective regions.

Dattatreya inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Fair by lighting the ceremonial lamp at the International Gita Mahotsav 2023 on the holy banks of Brahma Sarovar amid the resonating sound of conch shells.

The governor interacted with artisans from various state and said it this event was a ''historic occasion'' for everyone involved. Emphasising the historic significance of the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav, he recalled the divine teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the land of Kurukshetra thousands of years ago, asserting that the message of the Gita would resonate through the ages. He highlighted that the Gita Mahotsav isn't just a celebration confined to Kurukshetra but is being observed at an international level, attracting millions from across the country and abroad.

The annual International Gita festival is being held here from December 7 to 24 and Assam is the partner state this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

