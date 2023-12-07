Left Menu

BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling attempts at Indo-Bangladesh border

BSF Meghalaya foiled smuggling attempts for sugar and cattle on the international border on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
BSF Meghalaya foiled smuggling attempts for sugar and cattle on the international border on Wednesday. "On December 6, 2023, acting on specific information, troops from the 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully intercepted a vehicle near the Lumshnong-Sonapur bordering area. The intercepted vehicle was found to be loaded with a substantial quantity of sugar, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya," the Meghalaya frontier BSF Shillong said in a press release.

BSF Shillong further said that the driver of the seized vehicle was apprehended as he failed to provide valid documents for the consignment of sugar. Meanwhile, BSF also intercepted smuggling attempts of cattle in West Jaintia Hills area, bordering Bangladesh.

"In another operation, on specific information, a BSF party of the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya seized 14 buffaloes, which were concealed in a jungle area near the bordering village of Rongtila in West Jaintia Hills, to smuggle them into Bangladesh. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action," BSF Shillong further said. Both the apprehended individual and the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

These successful operations underscore BSF Meghalaya's expertise in curbing illegal activities along the borders and ensuring the safety and security of the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

