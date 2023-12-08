ASEAN strongly condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Philippines
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 09:26 IST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday condemned what it called a "heinous terrorist attack" at the weekend in the southern Philippines city of Marawi, in which four people were killed in a bombing at a Catholic Mass.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
