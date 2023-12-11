Malaysia PM to announce cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday - media report
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, Malaysian daily The Star reported, citing sources.
The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
