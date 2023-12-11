Left Menu

Russia's Uralchem says it has delivered a shipment of fertilisers to Zimbabwe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Russia

Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem-Uralkali Group has sent a humanitarian shipment of fertilisers to Zimbabwe, the company said on Monday.

The humanitarian shipment, amounting to 23,000 tonnes of fertilisers, is the fourth such delivery to Zimbabwe, Uralchem-Uralkali said, adding that it intends to cumulatively transfer about 300,000 tonnes of mineral fertilisers to developing countries.

The fertiliser donation programme is implemented by Uralkali in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Programme and is aimed at overcoming the food crisis in countries at such risk, the Group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

