Dixon subsidiary Padget Electronics to make Lenovo's laptops, notebooks in India

We wish to inform that Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies India Ltd, has been awarded manufacturing contract by Lenovo for manufacturing of IT Hardware products i.e. laptops and notebooks under Production Linked Incentive PLI 2.0 Scheme, subject to signing of definitive agreement in due course, Dixon said in the filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:01 IST
Electronic manufacturing services company Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics has bagged a contract from Lenovo to make its laptops and notebooks in India, a regulatory filing said on Monday. Padget Electronics is among 27 companies that have qualified for the production-linked incentive scheme. ''We wish to inform that Padget Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, has been awarded manufacturing contract by Lenovo for manufacturing of IT Hardware products i.e. laptops and notebooks under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 Scheme, subject to signing of definitive agreement in due course,'' Dixon said in the filing. Lenovo was already manufacturing some of its laptops and notebooks in Chennai. However, the company is not in the list of companies that are eligible for PLI 2.0. ''It gives us an immense pleasure to partner with iconic brand Lenovo for manufacturing IT Hardware products under the IT hardware PLI 2.0 Scheme. This will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness,'' Dixon Technologies (India) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said. He said Lenovo will bring in the global knowhow and processes to manufacture IT hardware products. ''Lenovo, which is a leading global player in their field, is known for their affordable yet technologically advanced products. We are confident that this partnership will also scale up localisation and creation of component ecosystem and employment opportunities in India,'' Lall said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

