NDA's Path to Governance: Y Khemchand Singh Leads the Charge in Manipur
NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh has staked a claim to form a government in Manipur, ending the President's rule imposed since February last year. Accompanied by BJP leaders, Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and secured the endorsement of key allies, signaling a new political era for the state.
NDA's legislative leader Y Khemchand Singh has taken a decisive step towards establishing a government in Manipur, a state that has been under President's rule since February last year. Accompanied by BJP state chief A Sharda Devi, Singh met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan to stake his claim.
The meeting saw the presence of delegates, including two MLAs from Kuki-Zo majority districts. Support was garnered from prominent BJP figures like Tarun Chugh and Sambit Patra, who endorsed Singh as leader. This move follows Singh's election as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur, announced following a meeting in New Delhi.
The forthcoming establishment of a new Council of Ministers aims to bring peace and development to Manipur, Singh emphasized. Understanding the challenging political landscape ahead, he extended gratitude for the trust placed in him to lead this initiative amid ongoing ethnic tensions.
