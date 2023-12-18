Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan lauds state's energy dept for bagging National Energy Conservation Award

Energy Department officials, who recently received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, called on the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Monday and apprised him of the award details

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:23 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan lauds state's energy dept for bagging National Energy Conservation Award
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded the state's Energy Department for winning the National Energy Conservation Award for the year 2023. Energy Department officials, who recently received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, called on the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Monday and apprised him of the award details.

This is the second consecutive year that Andhra Pradesh has received the prestigious award. Energy Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO JMD (Vigilance and Security) B Malla Reddy and APSECM CEO BAPV Kumara Reddy were among those present. President Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation Prizes in New Delhi on December 14 on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

Addressing the gathering, the president had said that the health and happiness of all of us lie in the conservation and good health of nature. If we make optimal utilisation of the available resources, everyone's energy and other needs will be fulfilled without unnecessary pressure on nature and Mother Earth. She stated that, along with optimal utilisation, all stakeholders will have to promote energy efficiency and innovation.

Energy saving measures have to be used on a large scale. She highlighted that energy saving is energy production; this message is very useful. She had urged all to make every possible effort to spread this message. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023