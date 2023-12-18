Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan lauds state's energy dept for bagging National Energy Conservation Award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded the state's Energy Department for winning the National Energy Conservation Award for the year 2023. Energy Department officials, who recently received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, called on the Chief Minister at the Camp Office here on Monday and apprised him of the award details.

This is the second consecutive year that Andhra Pradesh has received the prestigious award. Energy Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhar Babu, APTRANSCO JMD (Vigilance and Security) B Malla Reddy and APSECM CEO BAPV Kumara Reddy were among those present. President Murmu presented the National Energy Conservation Awards 2023 and National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation Prizes in New Delhi on December 14 on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

Addressing the gathering, the president had said that the health and happiness of all of us lie in the conservation and good health of nature. If we make optimal utilisation of the available resources, everyone's energy and other needs will be fulfilled without unnecessary pressure on nature and Mother Earth. She stated that, along with optimal utilisation, all stakeholders will have to promote energy efficiency and innovation.

Energy saving measures have to be used on a large scale. She highlighted that energy saving is energy production; this message is very useful. She had urged all to make every possible effort to spread this message. (ANI)

