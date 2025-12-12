Left Menu

Massive IT Expansion: Cognizant's Strategic Move in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu initiated a significant IT project, laying the foundation for Cognizant's new campus and others, with a total investment of Rs 3,700 crore. This development is projected to create 41,700 jobs, significantly boosting the region's economy, with Cognizant contributing Rs 1,583 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:52 IST
Massive IT Expansion: Cognizant's Strategic Move in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spearheaded a substantial investment drive by laying the foundation for a new IT campus by Cognizant and eight other companies. The initiative, amounting to Rs 3,700 crore, is anticipated to generate around 41,700 jobs, signaling a major economic boost for the region.

Cognizant is dedicating Rs 1,583 crore to establishing its new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, set to employ 8,000 people. Temporarily operating from the Mahati Fintech Building, Cognizant's new facility will focus on advanced digital technologies, according to an official press statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government has designated over 21 acres at Kapuluppada IT Hills for Cognizant, which plans to develop a state-of-the-art AI and digital transformation campus in phases. Chief Minister Naidu urges Cognizant to expand its workforce in Vizag significantly, positioning it as a major IT hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025