Massive IT Expansion: Cognizant's Strategic Move in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spearheaded a substantial investment drive by laying the foundation for a new IT campus by Cognizant and eight other companies. The initiative, amounting to Rs 3,700 crore, is anticipated to generate around 41,700 jobs, signaling a major economic boost for the region.

Cognizant is dedicating Rs 1,583 crore to establishing its new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, set to employ 8,000 people. Temporarily operating from the Mahati Fintech Building, Cognizant's new facility will focus on advanced digital technologies, according to an official press statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government has designated over 21 acres at Kapuluppada IT Hills for Cognizant, which plans to develop a state-of-the-art AI and digital transformation campus in phases. Chief Minister Naidu urges Cognizant to expand its workforce in Vizag significantly, positioning it as a major IT hub in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)