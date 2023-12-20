Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma offers prayers at Shrinathji temple in Mathura

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma offered prayer at the Giriraj Parikrama Marg Shrinathji temple in Mathura on Tuesday. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma also offered prayers at Puchri ka Lota Temple in Govardhan.

Earlier, on December 15, Sharma, a first-time MLA from Sanganer, took oath as chief minister at a glittering swearing-in ceremony in the state capital, Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the dignitaries who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan's eastern district, Sharma is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP. The young leader holds a master's degree in political science. He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against 97,081 votes by his Congress rival, Pushpendra Bhardwaj.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at the Jaipur event. Defying many pollsters, who predicted a tight race while putting the incumbent Congress in the lead, the BJP registered victories in 115 constituencies.

The Congress finished a distant second with just 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. With PM Modi at the front and centre of his campaign, the BJP went comfortably over the majority mark of 100. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)