Left Menu

5,000 artists to perform at Bengal music fair

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2023 09:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 09:28 IST
5,000 artists to perform at Bengal music fair
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Over 5,000 artists from across West Bengal will regale audiences with their music at the 'Bangla Sangeet Mela' to be held from December 25 to January 1.

West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs minister Indranil Sen told a press meet on Saturday that singers from every district of the state will perform at 11 venues as part of the move of the state to tap and promote aspiring and budding singers from across the state including folk artists.

The venues include Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Manch, Rajya Sangeet Academy, Mukta Manch, Deshapriya Park, Hedua Park, Ektara Mukta Manch.

At Deshapriya Park, like earlier years, both popular and new bands will strum the tunes and melodies during the period of the fair – spanning the Christmas-New Year season.

Sen said from next year, as part of the initiative to promote budding singers, four smaller 'gaan melas' will be held in different district towns in the run-up to the main event.

''Our thrust has always been to find aspiring talented musicians and bring them under the spotlight. This has been the motto of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all along since 2011,'' he added.

Stalls selling music-related books apart from handicrafts from districts produced by local artisans will also be set up at the main 'sangeet mela' venue – the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan-Bangla Academy hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023