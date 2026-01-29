West Bengal DGP's Farewell: Honoring a Legacy of Courage and Honesty
In his farewell address, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar lauded the state's police force as one of the best in the country, emphasizing courage and honesty as their greatest assets. Kumar, who retires on January 31, highlighted the police's role in countering insurgency and handling challenging situations.
As he prepares to retire on January 31, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar praised the state's police force as one of the finest in India, citing courage as their defining strength in handling difficult situations.
In his farewell speech, Kumar emphasized honesty and courage as the police's most important assets. Acknowledging contributions from all ranks, he stressed that true courage does not mean indiscriminate violence.
Kumar also noted the vital role played by the police in combating insurgency and managing Maoist challenges. His tenure gained attention in February 2019 when a CBI raid at his residence sparked a protest led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
