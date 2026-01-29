Left Menu

West Bengal's Economic Struggle: A Lagging NSDP Growth

West Bengal saw a 9.86% growth in its net state domestic product (NSDP) for 2024-25, slightly above last year's 8.94%. However, it lagged behind states like Tamil Nadu, which witnessed a 15.76% rise. The state's growth also trailed behind Bihar and Odisha in the eastern region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:40 IST
West Bengal's Economic Struggle: A Lagging NSDP Growth
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's economy demonstrated a moderate growth in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with its net state domestic product (NSDP) increasing by 9.86%, according to the latest Economic Survey. This reflects a slight improvement from the previous fiscal year, which recorded an 8.94% growth.

Despite this progress, West Bengal's NSDP growth fell behind major states such as Tamil Nadu, which achieved a 15.76% growth. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also surpassed West Bengal, with growth rates of 12.64% and 11.85%, respectively, during the same period.

In the eastern region, neighboring Bihar and Odisha outpaced West Bengal with NSDP growth rates of 13.07% and 13.04%, respectively, while Jharkhand reported 10.88%. Conversely, West Bengal's growth exceeded that of Punjab and Delhi, marking a complex economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026