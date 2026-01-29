West Bengal's Economic Struggle: A Lagging NSDP Growth

West Bengal's economy demonstrated a moderate growth in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with its net state domestic product (NSDP) increasing by 9.86%, according to the latest Economic Survey. This reflects a slight improvement from the previous fiscal year, which recorded an 8.94% growth.

Despite this progress, West Bengal's NSDP growth fell behind major states such as Tamil Nadu, which achieved a 15.76% growth. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra also surpassed West Bengal, with growth rates of 12.64% and 11.85%, respectively, during the same period.

In the eastern region, neighboring Bihar and Odisha outpaced West Bengal with NSDP growth rates of 13.07% and 13.04%, respectively, while Jharkhand reported 10.88%. Conversely, West Bengal's growth exceeded that of Punjab and Delhi, marking a complex economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)