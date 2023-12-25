Left Menu

"Atalji's thoughts inspired me to serve public": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

On the occasion of 'Good Governance' Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:33 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Good Governance Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district. While addressing a public gathering, CM Dhami said that Vajpayee's thoughts inspired him to serve the public.

"Atalji's political and social life has always been an inspiration for people across the country. By following in his footsteps, we can build the country of our dreams. He led many historical works during his regime as the Prime Minister. Good Governance is merely an aspect of his life," CM Dhami said. "Whatever he has done for this country cannot be described in words. His thoughts inspired me to serve the public. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Uttarakhand is progressing," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day. Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Vajpayee.

"On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respects to former Prime Minister, respected Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life," PM Modi wrote in a post on 'X'. "His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in his immortal age," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

