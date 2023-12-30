Madhya Pradesh: 58-year-old man tests positive for Covid-19 in Gwalior; Bhopal records 2 fresh Covid cases, Indore one

A 58-year-old man has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district and his sample sent for examining the new JN.1 variant of Covid-19, an official said. The patient visited Bageshwar Dham, Chhatarpur a few days ago and he is undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Dean of Gajra Raja Medical College, Dr Akshay Nigam said, "It is the first case of Covid-19 in Gwalior Chambal division in recent surge. Five people were tested, out of which one is found positive. Recently, the patient had gone to Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district, after returning from there he suffered from a cold and on the advice of doctors he got tested and was found positive in the test." The family has been informed and he has been isolated at home. The sample has also been sent to DRDE (Defence Research Development Establishment), Gwalior for further examination of the new v of Covid-19. Nonetheless, there is no need to panic in any way, only caution is needed, stay safe at home and do not go to crowded areas, he added.

Meanwhile, according to the official data, 32 patients were tested in the state capital Bhopal on Friday out of which two were found positive. Both are vaccinated adults who were asymptomatic and are under home isolation. With this, there are a total of 10 active cases in the state capital in which eight are in home isolation and two are hospitalised.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 cases are also continuously increasing in Indore and there are a total of seven active cases in the city with one fresh Covid-19 case reported on Friday. Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said, "A total of 11 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in this month so far, including a woman tested positive on Friday. Of these, four patients have recovered in home isolation and now there are seven active cases in the city."

Some patients have travel history while some tested positive after attending wedding functions. Although there is no need to panic, those who are suffering from cold and cough should avoid visiting the crowded places, he added. (ANI)

