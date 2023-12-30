IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh appointed as Special Chief Secretary to Punjab CM

Vijoy Kumar Singh, IAS (1990) has been appointed as the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann. "Consequent upon joining of Vijoy Kumar Singh, IAS (1990) to the Government of Punjab, he is hereby posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Punjab," an official statement of the Punjab government said.

Earlier on Friday, CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the officers of the NRI Affairs Department in Ludhiana. The Chief Minister told the department officials that along with solving the problems of NRIs, they should also be shown those places in Punjab that they have never seen.

The Chief Minister also announced that his government is going to open the Punjab Assistance Center at Delhi International Airport to provide facilities to Punjabis. "Today, a meeting was held with the officers of NRI Affairs Department in Ludhiana and a new website http://nri.punjab.gov.in was launched to solve the problems faced by NRIs...," Mann said in a post on X.

"Also, it was decided in the meeting that from February 3, NRIs will be welcomed in Punjab...Directed the department that along with solving the problems of NRIs, they should also be shown those areas of Punjab that they have never seen. Also, we are going to open the Punjab Assistance Centre at Delhi International Airport to provide facilities to Punjabis...," he added. (ANI)

